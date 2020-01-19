Breaking News
Olubadan mourns renowned industrialist, Are

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji has mourned the death of renowned industrialist and Laguna Bobajiro of Ibadan land, Dr. Lekan Are.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Adeola Oloko, and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Are, 86, passed on in the early hours of Saturday at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan during a brief illness.

Oba Adetunji described Are, a former President, Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association (GCIOBA) as a humanist and passionate lover of his fatherland per excellence.

He recalled that the last time he met the deceased was Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Ibadan Foundation Annual Dinner and Award ceremony held at Kakanfo Inn.

Adetunji said that the late Are personally took it upon himself to read the citation of one of the awardees, Dr. Raymond Zard, at the occasion, which left everybody beaming with a smile.

He prayed to God to give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, saying Are contributed his quota to the peaceful resolution of the chieftaincy crisis.

