Okowa greets Leo Ogor at 61

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has sent warm felicitations to former Minority Leader of House of Representatives, Mr Leo Ogor, as he clocks 61 years on Jan. 6.

Ogor, who represents Isoko Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber, was first elected into the House in 2003 and he has continued to enjoy the support of his Isoko people who re-elected him for a record 5th consecutive term in 2019.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, the governor described the lawmaker as a “courageous leader with great accomplishments.”

He said that the contributions of the astute legislator in the legislature would remain indelible in the minds of Nigerians.

“As a lawmaker, you have remained outstanding, and as a politician you are a reference point for upcoming politicians.

“As a government, we appreciate your sterling contributions to the growth and development of Delta, especially in your Isoko Federal Constituency.

“We remain proud of your leadership roles in the National Assembly and we will continue to make supplications to God to grant you good health and greater years ahead,” he said.

“As one of the leaders of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), you have proved beyond doubt that you are not just called the ‘General’ in vain.

“I am reminded of your great accomplishments in the House of Representatives, where you were first elected Deputy Majority Leader in the 7th Assembly and later as Minority Leader in the 8th Assembly.

“I testify to your devotion to excellence, commitment, simplicity and integrity. These qualities will continue to be a source of inspiration to all those whose lives you have touched in several ways.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, i join your constituents, admirers and well wishers across the country to congratulate you, my dear brother and friend, Hon. Leonard Okuweh Ogor, on the ocassion of your 61st birth anniversary.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health and many more years of great accomplishments,” Okowa added.

