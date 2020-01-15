Ogunbote underplays Lobi Stars good run, seeks more wins

Kindly Share This Story:

Lobi Star climbed to the top spot on the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) log after a 1-0 win over MFM in a gritty Matchday 14 fixture at the Aper Aku Stadium.

It was the first time Plateau United would be displaced at the top in the 2019/20 season and Coach Gbenga Ogunbote of Lobi Stars is not taking their success for granted as he is urging the players and fans to exercise restraint in celebrating the recent success.

He insists that the club must manage the success and not get carried away by the slim 1-0 victory over MFM FC on Sunday, which catapulted his side to the top.

“To be at the top of the log means we are getting somethings right. However, we must learn to manage our successes and not get carried away”, the Coach told www.npfl.ng after the match.

“We played a tough game against MFM because they could not keep the ball in play. We always had to chase them to get the ball, so that we can keep it in play and get to their end.”, Ogunbote said of the match.

He reasoned that, since the season had not even gone half-way, it would be too early to start thinking of winning the league but assured that his approach is to take one game at a time.

“We still have to play Rivers United away on Wednesday and, trust me, we will have a huge one on our hands. We will keep our heads up and ensure that we do not get carried away but, trust me, we will make the best use of our time here,” he told npfl.ng.

