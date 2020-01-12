Ogun to hold 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day service

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ogun government says that it will hold an inter-denominational church service on Sunday, as part of activities to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

A statement issued in Abeokuta by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, stated that the service would hold at St. Peter Cathedral Church, Ake, Abeokuta, by 10:00 am.

It noted that a special Jumat service had been held on Friday at the Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta, to herald the Day.

According to the statement, the grand finale will hold on Jan. 15 at the Memorial Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, at 10:00 am.

It added that the grand finale would feature a special parade by the police and other armed forces, followed by the laying of wreaths in honour of the fallen heroes.

The statement further stated that Gov. Dapo Abiodun would lead top government functionaries, traditional rulers and other distinguished invitees to perform the ceremony.

The statement enjoined all invited guests, top government functionaries and civil servants to be seated by 9:30 am.

