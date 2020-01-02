Breaking News
Oborevwori extols Delta SSG, Ebie at 49

Oborevwori, Okowa
Sheriff Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon

SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has described the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr Chiedu Ebie as a tested and trusted politician.

Felicitating with Ebie on his 49th birthday, Oborevwori said the SSG is a very thorough person. The Speaker in a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, prayed God to Almighty God to grant the SSG good health and many fruitful years.

He said; “my brother, I join others in celebrating you today on your 49th birthday. I have always known you to be very hardworking, cool and calculated and having you as the SSG, the engine room of any government is a great asset to our dear State.

“As you clock another year today, it is my fervent prayer that the Almighty God will continue to guide your steps, give you the Wisdom of Solomon for you to continue to do your best for the administration Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and together we will build a stronger Delta State of our dream”.

