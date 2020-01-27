Obaseki lifts suspension on Egor LGA Chairperson

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has lifted the suspension on the Chairperson of Egor Local Government Area, Eghe Ogbemudia.

He made this known in a statement issued on Monday by Mr Crusoe Osagie, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy.

According to the statement, Ogbemudia’s suspension was lifted after an investigative panel cleared her of the accusations that led to her suspension.

The Governor’s Aide said Ogbemudia was suspended after several petitions were written against her by officials of the council, alleging financial misappropriation and abuse of power.

“The cases brought against her have been reviewed and she has been cleared of the allegations, thus her reinstatement.

“She is to resume office immediately,”Osagie said.

He said the reinstatement would provide her the opportunity to continue in repositioning the council in line with the vision of the Obaseki-led administration of efficient management.

