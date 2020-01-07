Obaseki commences payment of N30,000 minimum wage

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has commenced the payment of the new N30,000 minimum wage to workers in the state with the adjustment of the government’s payroll, among other modalities concluded for workers to receive the new wage starting from January 2020.

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, disclosed this in a statement, in Benin City, on Tuesday, noting that Governor Godwin Obaseki reiterated the commencement of the new wage in his new year broadcast.

Osagie said though modalities for the payment of the new minimum wage was finalised during the preparation of the 2020 budget, the governor in his new year message made it clear that the payment would commence in January 2020.

ALSO READ:

According to him, “The Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has commenced the payment of the new minimum wage. The payment kicked off officially from January 2020 and workers are expected to notice adjustment in their salaries and wages starting from this month.

“We have made a necessary adjustment to our payroll to ensure the full commencement of the new minimum wage. This is in line with our determination for a robust welfare scheme for workers in the state.”

He explained that workers welfare in the state remains a priority for the Governor Obaseki-led administration as part of efforts to motivate public servants for optimal service delivery.

He noted, “Beginning from January, workers are sure to get their salaries and they should expect to see the adjustments brought about with the implementation of the new minimum wage in the state.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: