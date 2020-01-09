Obasanjo visits Abiodun in Abeokuta

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday paid a courtesy visit to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, at his Oke-Mosan office in Abeokuta.

The former President arrived at the governor’s office at 11:45 a.m. and left at exactly 12:45 p.m., during which he held a closed-door meeting with Governor Abiodun.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Obasanjo said he was at the governor’s office to greet him for the New Year and formally welcome him to the exalted seat.

He said: “I have come to say happy New Year to the Governor. I have not been here since he (Abiodun) got here as the Governor, so, I came to welcome him to the seat.

“I also raised a few issues that I believe would be to the development of Ogun State in the area of education, agriculture, rural development, and other wonderful issues. We had a wonderful discussion.”

On his assessment of the governor’s performance in the last seven months, he said:” I have not come to do any assessment, but I come here to do promotion and promotion of what will move Ogun State forward.”

