OAU honours Caritas Communications CEO

By Cynthia Alo

THE Chief Executive Officer of Caritas Communications, Adedayo Ojo, has been conferred with an Award of Special Recognition, by the Faculty of Education, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

The award which was presented at the 2019 professional induction of graduating students in the Faculty of Education, Obafemi Awolowo University, was in recognition of Ojo’s contributions to the development of the Faculty of Education at the school and for his commitment to improving the lot of youths across the country.

“This award is for me, an encouraging pat on the back and coming from such an illustrious citadel of learning, with which I share a strong bond, makes it even more endearing. I feel highly honoured to have been selected for my modest efforts and passion to see that the emerging generation has a strong foothold to keep this country on the right path.’’ he said at the award presentation.

He encouraged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the university and of the country.

“As you embark on another phase of your journey in life, hold fast to the tenets that you have acquired from this school and remember that you have a responsibility to protect your good name and that of this prestigious university.”

In his welcome address, the Dean, Faculty of Education, Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor M.A. Adeleke, expressed gratitude to Ojo for his long standing support to the Faculty and his commitment to the development of education in Nigeria.

“Mr. Adedayo Ojo has made significant contributions to the growth of our Faculty, including the donation of many computer systems that formed the backbone of what today, constitutes the Faculty of Education e-library.”

Ojo is the Founder and CEO of Caritas Communications, and he is an accomplished public affairs professional of over 30 years.

He is also the author of a ground-breaking and thought provoking leadership book – “Public Relations: Thoughts & Deeds”.

