NYSC member commits suicide in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command, says it has commenced investigations into the alleged suicide of a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the state.

Mr Ebere Amaraizu, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Office (PPRO) told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Saturday.

“Yes, police has gotten a report of one Miss Bolufemi Motunrayo a Batch C youth corps member serving in Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka who committed suicide. It’s unfortunate.

“Police has already commenced investigations on circumstances surrounding her death which happened on Friday Jan. 10, ” he said.

NAN gathered that the deceased hailed from Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi and was a graduate of Banking and Finance from Prince Abubakar Audu University.

She was said to have left a suicide note in which she allegedly wrote, “I did this because I see nothing worth living for in this world”.

