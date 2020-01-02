NRC MD reacts to alleged attack on train

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC), Engr Fidet Okhiria, has refuted reports that gunmen attacked a moving train along Kaduna-Abuja Thursday morning.
Mr. Okhiria said no attack happened on its train and that none of its operations were delayed or disrupted contrary whatsoever.
Also, the Operations Manager, Abuja-Kaduna rail service, Mr. Victor Adamu, stated that he didn’t receive report of any gun attack on the train and that the train operations had been operating as scheduled.
