Northern govs reiterate commitment to reversing poverty, illiteracy

By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

Governors in the Northern States of Nigeria have reiterated their collective commitments to reverse the trend of poverty, illiteracy and insecurity ravaging the region and ensure good governance in the region.

The Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong gave the assurance in a new year message stressing that together, the body would continue to peer review one another and also benchmark targets for regional development plans that will engender peaceful coexistence and people-oriented programmes.

Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham noted the Forum would also work closely with the Federal Government to create a synergy that is critical to achieving meaningful development of the Northern Region and the nation at large so that together they can build a greater Nigeria.

He said, “The Northern Governors Forum rejoices with Nigerians on the celebration of the New Year 2020, urging for a collective resolve to build a Nigeria that is more united, prosperous and equitable.

From the record of achievements last year, 2020 is full of prospects and opportunities for Nigerians to again work for the upliftment of the country by supporting governments at all levels to carry out development initiatives that will strengthen the economy and its people.

“All that is required is for all to demonstrate patriotism and genuine commitment to making the desired sacrifices that are needed to building a nation that is self-sufficient and strong enough to provide opportunities for its people to flourish.

“Insecurity remains a major challenge that both the government and citizens must collaborate at ensuring that it is tackled holistically in order to overcome criminals who are bent on unleashing terror and sorrow on Nigerians. The Northern Governors Forum remains committed to carrying out robust initiatives towards targeting poverty, illiteracy, diseases and insecurity that are plaguing many parts of the region in particular, and the nation as a whole.

“The Governors of the Northern Region will continue to peer review one another and also benchmark targets for regional development plans that will engender peaceful coexistence and people-oriented programmes. We shall continue to work closely with the Federal Government under the leadership of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to create a synergy that is critical to achieving meaningful development of the Northern Region and the nation at large.”

To the people of Plateau, Lalong promised that the year would be an eventful one with hope for accelerated development of the State as his Rescue Administration settles down to pursue its 3-point policy thrust that will consolidate on its past efforts.

He said, “The year 2020 will be quite eventful as we put behind us the distractions of elections litigation and focus on delivering on the dividends of democracy to our people especially in completing the legacy projects we have initiated in all parts of the State. We shall commission many of them and also ensure that others are given the desired priority attention.”

He charges citizens to “build on the peace already pervading the entire State so as to make it easy for investors to come in with their resources and knowledge to create jobs and other economic opportunities.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

