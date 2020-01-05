No mass recall of Nigerian ambassadors abroad – Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

The Presidency on Sunday dismissed reports of mass recall of the country’s ambassadors abroad.

Reports say the federal government had last week recalled all the country ambassadors serving in various missions abroad.

But the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President, Garba Shehu, said in a statement that only 25 career Ambassadors, who attained the retirement age or had been in public service for 35 years, were recalled.

“There was nothing like a mass recall of Ambassadors. What happened lately is that 25 career ambassadors, who attained the retirement age or 35 years of public service in December 2018, were recalled.

“They were allowed to remain at their duty posts, given an extension, if that is the word, in view of the upcoming elections, which is now behind us.

“No other Ambassadors, besides these ones, were recalled.

“The non-career Ambassadors are in place while career Ambassadors with more years of public service remain where they are.” (NAN)

Vanguard

