NLC, NUEE, others bid farewell to

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ero-Philips

Labour leaders and former colleagues among others, stormed the ancient community of Ibogun, Ifo Local Government Area, LGA, of Ogun State, to pay their last respects to late pioneer Treasurer of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and founding President of National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, Peter Olufemi Ero-Philips, as he was laid to rest.

Among notable labour leaders at the burial were President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, President and General Secretary of NUEE, Martins Uzoegwu, and Joe Ajaero, President and Acting National Secretary of National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees, NUCFLANMPE, ‘Goke Olatunji and Joseph Dada, pioneer President of NLC, Alhaji Hassan Sunmonu, Steven Osidipe and former General Secretary of AUPCTRE, SOZ Ejiofoh.

Also present were members of NUEE, Lagos and Ogun chapters of NLC, National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, National Union of Food, Beverages and Tobacco Employees, NUFBTE, and leaders and members of National Association of Trade Union Veterans.

Speaking on some of the virtues of late Ero-Philips, Alhaji Sunmonu, said “he was very hardworking, honest, dedicated, patriotic and God-fearing. Those five qualities you could find them in abundance. I have never seen a treasurer as trustworthy as he was. He was the only Treasurer I have come across in my trade union career that I could sign 30 Cheque leaves, void Cheque leaves because of my frequent traveling, and I trust that not one Naira would be missing.”

Similarly, Ejiofoh said, “He never lobbied for positions and when he got it, he was always very dedicated and blunt. He was not a materialist.”

Also, Wabba said “Clearly speaking, he was one great leader that we missed, but the joy is that he fulfilled his days and fulfilled his destiny here on earth. You could see the testimonies from the cream of personalities, Labour leaders and veterans that have graced his funeral to pay him their last respects.

That speaks volumes about who he was and he was a rallying point. From what Sunmonu told me which I believe because he also served as a treasurer under him, as the founding president of congress; Hassan Sunmonu said he was a trusted ally, a very trusted ally. Sumonu said they worked together in harmony and he could vouch for him any day and any time.

READ ALSO: Gov Emmanuel sues for stronger collaboration from ExxonMobil

On his part, Ajaero, among others, said “Pa Ero- Phillips was in the struggle from his cradle of life to the sunset. Baba Comrade Phillips served in the Industrial Arbitration Panel that resolved uncountable labour and Industrial relations disputes before the creation of the National Industrial Court, NIC.

“The Labour Veterans of the Nigerian labour movement will miss him greatly because he was a rallying point of the Elders Council and was always sacrificing his time and resources to give them a voice in the scheme of things. The National Union of Electricity Employees will ever remember and remain grateful to a man who in conjunction with other patriots laid the foundation upon which we are building today.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: