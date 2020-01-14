NIMC takes NIN enrollment to 195 post-basic schools in Jigawa

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Jigawa office, said it had concluded arrangements to take the National Identity Number (NIN) enrollment to 195 post-basic schools in the state.

The state NIMC Coordinator, Alhaji Aminu Jakada, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday that the exercise was scheduled to commence on Jan. 20.

Jakada said that the exercise would be conducted in collaboration with the Jigawa State Ministry of Education.

He said that the gesture was to enable the commission enroll all post-basic students in the state into the National Identity Database for their NIN.

The coordinator noted that the gesture was to ensure students have their NIN ready before their time to write the Joint Administration and Matriculation Board Examination (JAMB).

“Even though the JAMB has recently suspended its decision for 2020, all UTME candidates must have a NIN, we will continue to enroll students before the use of the NIN is fully enforced by the board.

“So for this reason, the NIMC in collaboration with the Jigawa State Ministry of Education has concluded planned to enroll all students in 195 post-basic schools across the state.

“So students and teachers should be aware that the exercise will commence on Jan. 20.

“Also, parents should be aware of this and take it serious by ensuring that they cooperate with NIMC officials for successful conduct of the exercise,” the coordinator advised.

According to him, the decision by the commission to conduct the exercise in schools is to ease transportation difficulties for students as well as get the targeted number to be enrolled.

“We are taking the enrollment exercise to the schools for smooth and successful registration of the students.

“The gesture will also enable the students enroll without having to travel to local government headquarters or our state office.

“The overall objective of the exercise is to enroll the students before the mandatory use of NIN is enforced,” he added.

Vanguard Nigeria News

