Nigerians to face more hard times in 2020 – Mbaka

By Chinedu Adonu

SPIRITUAL Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, Amen, Fr Ejike Mbaka, during his 2019 crossover ministration, disclosed that there would be more hard times for Nigerians in 2020.

He also prophesied that the 2019 APC governorship candidate for Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, would take over the governance of Imo State from the Incumbent governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

While maintaining that all the prophesy in Adoration ground has come to pass, he disclosed that he did not know how the revelation would manifest.

He warned those who would not be satisfied with the message not to come after him, stressing that such action would attract the wrath of the Holy Spirit upon such individuals or group.

According to him: “Many things are going to happen in Nigeria this 2020 that will shock countrymen and countrywomen; but all would be to God’s glory.

“In spite of all the hard time that would happen this 2020, there is hope.

“In Imo State, there is hope. Hope, hope, hope … hope in Imo State!

“Imo people have suffered but God is raising a new hope that would be an agent of salvation for them.

“He’s coming with a new flag to restore the dignity of that noble land. A new leadership that will break barriers and there would be joy in the land of Imo.

“Lift your candles as I bless Hope Uzodinma; and I empower him to, spiritually take over. How, I do not know.

“Please, if you heard that there would be a new government in Imo and you don’t like the message; if I say Hope, you can say hopeless but do not fight me.

“I am saying this in respect of those who may want to come after me because of the message. If you do that, the God of Moses, Elijah and Elisha will deal with you. I am only a messenger of God”.

