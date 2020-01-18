Nigerians must defend democratic institutions – APC governors

Kindly Share This Story:

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday urged Nigerians and lovers of democracy to rise to the defence of democratic institutions, especially the judiciary.

The Chairman of the Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, made the call in a statement in Abuja.

He described as depressing, a statement credited to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, proclaiming the Supreme Court judgment on Imo governorship election as a “miscarriage of justice.”

Bagudu also condemned Secondu’s claims that the judiciary was “heavily compromised” and had “lost credibility” over the verdict.

The Kebbi governor said: “These are depressing allegations coming from supposedly democratic leaders who should ordinarily be in the forefront of protecting and defending the judicial institution as the sanctuary of our democracy.

“It is contemptuous and disrespectful to our democracy.

“This is most unfortunate and condemnable, we call on Nigerians and all lovers of democracy in the country to rise to the defence of our democratic institutions, especially the judiciary.

“We must prevail on the PDP leadership and all politicians to exercise restraint by demonstrating unalloyed loyalty and respect for our democratic institutions, particularly our judiciary, which is the most important pillar of democratic governance.

“To allege that a judgement delivered by Supreme Court judges is procured simply because it does not favour the PDP is an invitation to anarchy.” (NAN)

Vanguard

