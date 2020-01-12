Nigerian Army has lost its integrity – Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Sunday the Nigerian Army has lost its integrity for allegedly aiding elections rigging in the country.

Wike, who stated this at a church service marking the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt, noted that Nigerians would never honour members of the Armed Forces involved in election rigging.

He said: “We are not honouring those who are unprofessional and carry ballot boxes to influence the electoral process. I urge members of the Armed Forces to choose the right path in the interest of the country.

“It is unfortunate that the military has lost its integrity because of some unprofessional personnel. Nobody is afraid of the military because of their unprofessional conduct. Those who come to rig election or kill Rivers people, heaven will never remember them.”

“I thank God that the chairman of INEC has owned up that the problems with elections are the security agencies. This confirms all I have said in the past.”

The governor, however, praised the Armed Forces for preserving the unity of the country, saying “but for them, kidnappers, cultists, insurgents and armed robbers would have taken over the country.

Wike called for the institution of a reward system to encourage soldiers to put in their best for the country.

Vanguard

