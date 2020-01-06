Kindly Share This Story:

The Niger Delta Elite Forum, NIDEF, has called for a continued show of support and commitment towards the development of every community in the Niger Delta.

President of the forum, Amb Daniel N. Obah, made the call in a new year message that also noted that there will be collaborations with government and security agencies to engender unity and development in the region.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Obah said, “Our resolve in NIDEF is to in collaborations with the Government, Security Agencies and Development Partners, stand and promote what will engender peace, unity and development in the Niger Delta region.

“As a body, we must not fail to acknowledge the efforts of the Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works on the recent action on the Uti-Calabar Road.

“We are fully determined as a body, and ready to lend the necessary support to ensure progress of work and speedy accomplishment.

“We also use this opportunity to thank the Federal Government on the Train 7 LNG project which was recently signed and according to the MD of NLNG, is aimed to provide over 12,000 jobs in the Niger Delta Region. We are determined to support actions that will help achieve the above targets.

“In the year 2020, we have outlined programs and activities that will help speed up development, investment and engender peaceful coexistence in the Niger Delta Region.

“We are appealing for the support of all stakeholders to make Niger Delta great as we believe Government is a collective effort of everyone”.

VANGUARD

