NGO rates UNIOSUN least corrupt state varsity

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSUN State University, UNIOSUN, has emerged the 2019 “least corrupt state university in the country”.

This is according to the Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation (CESVO), a Non-Governmental Organisation for exemplary leadership.

The Center majors in exposing corruption, providing ethical education, promoting ethical leadership and engaging in self-value orientation of global citizens.

It also commended the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Labode Popoola, as well as other principal officers for their selfless service during the year under review.

The Executive Director, Prince Musa Yakubu, said, “We at CESVO are secret investigators that annually engage in the conduct of annual independent secret assessment, survey, investigations, and research on the policy and project performances of government at all levels including the character evaluation of leaders in both public and private MDAs/organizations privately or publicly owned. “We expose corruption and in the process honour those who show leadership in accordance with ethical standard. We advise where necessary and we build capacity of workers toward strengthening institutional capacity for effective and efficient public service delivery.

“Based on our ten thematic areas of secret assessment, Osun State University ranked first overall having cumulative score above a benchmark of 79% in our ethical assessment criteria making the university the least corrupt state University in Nigeria,” Yakubu added.

Reacting to the award, the VC, Prof. Popoola expressed his delight and promise that his administration would continue to uphold ethical standard and ensure transparency and accountability.

The Vice-Chancellor was subsequently decorated and given the title “An ambassador of Ethics and Man of Conscience,’ while the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration & Development, Prof. Janet Olaitan.

; the University Registrar, Mr Gafar Shittu; the University Bursar, Mr Bolarinwa Feruke and the University Librarian, Mrs Tinuade Adewale were issued a professional ethics compliance award certificate for being service compliance.

