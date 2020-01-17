NGO honours Noah Ibrahim, CEO Novarick Homes

Kindly Share This Story:

The saying ‘We rise by lifting others” is more than just a verbal expression but has become a lifestyle for Noah Ibrahim, the Managing Director/CEO of Novarick Homes and property limited, who on January 10, 2019, received a certificate of appreciation from FeedTheKids.ng for providing and distributing 10,000 lunch packs to less privileged children in 2019.

Speaking on the honour, Ibrahim said: “When I first heard about Feedthekids Initiative I didn’t hesitate to partner with Sanni Sheriff, who championed this cause, as giving back have always been a part of me, I could only contribute my iota by partnering with the president who is actively working to provide for thousands of less privileged and malnourished children. By organising such events, we reached out to several kids who had a chance to experience the warmth of love of being cared for as the smile on their faces made our day.”

He noted that the inspiration to be a part of the initiative came from his childhood days. “I spent most of my childhood days out of home, in a boarding school, and I saw firsthand the essence of extending a hand of support to others… I’m not from a rich home, but I was able to achieve success through the calibre of people I came in contact with who extended a hand of support when the need arose. I am a stern believer of the more you give the better opportunity you have to improve the lives of such people.’’ Ibrahim said.

On his part, President of Feedthekids Initiative Sanni Sheriff, said: “Mr Noah Ibrahim has been a major support since the inception of this cause. It was due to his constant support that we have come this far and able to achieve our goal. He’s always available and ever willing to extend his support and we really appreciate having such a great man behind our cause”.

”Not only did Noah provide financial support to these kids but also took out time to meet with them and encourage them to always follow their dreams and never to be deterred by whatever situation they find themselves.

“Today, my appreciation goes to him and I am using this medium to sensitize other CEOs to touch the lives of many Nigerian kids in their own way to better the lives of these young minds.’’

Recall, sometime last year in an interview with Radarr. Africa, Noah stated that “I have participated in several empowering project one of which is tagged PYP (Powerful Young Project) a scholarship scheme dedicated in sponsoring young Nigerian students to tertiary education and whenever people ask me why I do this my reply is, ‘it is my dream to invest in people because it allows them to be creative and stand on their own without depending on anyone.’’

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: