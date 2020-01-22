NEXIM to host export enlightenment, engagement program in Asaba 28-30 Jan

Kindly Share This Story:

In furtherance of its mandate of promoting the diversification of the Nigerian economy and boosting non-oil exports, the Nigerian Export-Import Bank will be hosting the Export Enlightenment and Engagement Programme for the South-South Geopolitical Zone from Tuesday, 28th – Thursday, 30th January 2020.

The event, which will hold at the Dome Event Centre, Opkanam Road, Asaba, Delta State and declared open by the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa along other Governors from Edo, Cross River, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States, seeks to bring together Exporters, Bankers, policymakers, top government officials and other operators in the non-oil export sector towards highlighting the non-oil export potentials of the south-south region and other pertinent issues that impact the contribution of the region to economic diversification.

The theme of the conference “Maximising the Export Potentials of the South-South Region for Economic Growth” would be addressed by various high profile speakers, including the Chief Executive Officers of Nigerian Export-Import Bank, (NEXIM) Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), the Nigerian Incentive Risk-Based System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), the Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), the Nigerian Customs Service, the National Agency for Food & Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Others include the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service, the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) and the Raw Materials Research & Development Council (RMRDC).

Also to speak at the event are various banking institutions led by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The Development Bank of Nigeria, the Bank of Agriculture and the Bank of Industry

Exporters and prospective exporters will also have the opportunity to display their products at the exhibition stalls that will be provided, while various capacity building sessions will be organised, particularly for the benefit of the Small and Medium Enterprises.

The highpoint of the programme is the executive session, which will feature the Executive Governors of the six states, comprising the South-South geopolitical zone, at a panel session to deliberate and agree on the strategies to enhance the contributions of the region to non-oil exports, particularly within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which has been scheduled to commence in July 2020.

It would be recalled that following the assumption of office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government of Nigeria launched the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), which seeks to promote economic diversification through the One State One Product (OSOP) programme.

To support this policy, the Nigerian Export-Import Bank launched the State Export Development Programme and earmarked N1billion per state to catalyse the production and value addition of non-oil commodities for export.

The Bank will, therefore, seize the opportunity of this forum to progress on-going discussions on the partnership opportunities towards enhancing the access of exporters in the South-South region to intervention funds.

The Bank wishes to invite members of the organised private sector and all stakeholders to this forum, which is the first in the series to be organised in the different geopolitical zones of the country during the year.

Interested participants are welcome to register online using the link: south-southexpo.neximbank.com.ng.

