Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Newborn baby found dead in washing machine

On 10:43 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Newborn baby found dead in washing machine
Zadezhda Z, pictured above, is facing murder charges over the death of her newborn baby

A newborn baby has been found dead in a washing machine.

The mother is facing a murder investigation after the newborn baby was found dead.

Hairdresser Nadezhda Z, 31, gave birth to her fourth child prematurely during the night, Russian authorities said in an official report.

Her husband Denis called the ambulance in the morning after seeing his wife covered in blood, inside their home in the Talitsa, Sverdlovsk region.

A police source confirmed the baby had been put into the washing machine, and a murder investigation has been launched.

READ ALSO: Dying baby rescued from parents who rejected blood transfusion

The mother, who is currently in hospital, said her baby was stillborn.

She is facing charges over the murder of her newborn child which under article 106 of the Russian Criminal Code, could lead to up to five years in jail.

Nadezhda who is well known in her town as a popular hairdresser was described by friends as a ‘good mother’.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!