Newborn baby found dead in washing machine

A newborn baby has been found dead in a washing machine.

The mother is facing a murder investigation after the newborn baby was found dead.

Hairdresser Nadezhda Z, 31, gave birth to her fourth child prematurely during the night, Russian authorities said in an official report.

Her husband Denis called the ambulance in the morning after seeing his wife covered in blood, inside their home in the Talitsa, Sverdlovsk region.

A police source confirmed the baby had been put into the washing machine, and a murder investigation has been launched.

The mother, who is currently in hospital, said her baby was stillborn.

She is facing charges over the murder of her newborn child which under article 106 of the Russian Criminal Code, could lead to up to five years in jail.

Nadezhda who is well known in her town as a popular hairdresser was described by friends as a ‘good mother’.

