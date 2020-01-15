New Airtel TV app to redefine viewing experience

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, said it wants to redefine the television viewing experience for its customers in Nigeria when it unveiled television services app recently.

According to the network service, the app is a one stop platform for everything entertainment like live TV, music videos, news, sports among others.

It said the app which is available on Android and iOS is subscription-free and offers registered users unlimited access to the entire Airtel TV content library as well as enables them stream different content categories on the robust Airtel 4G networks.

In addition to the Video-On-Demand service, Airtel TV offers live television across popular TV channels including Bloomberg Television, Trace (Urban, Africa, Mziki, Tropical, Gospel and Sport Stars), Gametoon, Fashion Box, Bollywood, Nautical, God TV, Inspiration TV and Al Jazeera English, among others.

Chief Commercial Officer of the network in Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said the Airtel TV platform delivers the very best of television experience directly to all its customers across the country.

He said: “Airtel is revolutionising the television viewing experience for all its customers. With Airtel TV, we bring the best shows, best movies and the best of Live TV to our customers, engaging them with premium content as well as bringing joy, happiness and laughter to everyone regardless of location, entry fee and income level.

“With our 4G network, which is the most robust and widest in the country, subscribers to Airtel TV will enjoy a smooth and seamless viewing experience without hiccups and interruptions. We are confident that the Airtel TV platform will delight, entertain and inspire Airtel customers as it offers first class entertainment and world class live TV experience,” Balsingh said.

He also explained that subscribers are required to download and install the Airtel TV app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.”

Subscribers will also need to enter and confirm the four digits OTP received on their devices and click the button, “Verify Email Address” to enjoy the live TV experience as well as Video-On-Demand service.

Vanguard

