Ned Nwoko arrives Antarctica for malaria eradication in Africa (photos)

Billionaire Businessman and Philanthropist, Prince Ned Nwoko has arrived Antarctica ahead of his malaria eradication in Africa project. On arrival, he said “Today I finally made it to the coolest place on earth, the lowest point of the earth and the largest wilderness on the planet. We are live in Antarctica! I will be meeting with the various research stations to see how we can partner for the Malaria Eradication in Africa.”

See photos below:

VANGUARD

