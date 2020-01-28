NDLEA secures 24 convictions, arrests 385 suspects in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Akwa Ibom State Command said it secured a total of 24 convictions in the year 2019.

The NDLEA State Commander, Mr. Mohammed Sokoto, who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday said the convicted persons were among the 385 suspects arrested within the period.

According to Sokoto, the command in 2019 arrested three hundred and eighty-five (385) suspects, comprising 343 males and 42 females, adding that 525.274kg of illicit drugs were also seized last year.

“The arrest and seizures were carried out in joint, motor parks, shops, schools, streets and houses of dealers,” Sokoto said.

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests 110 suspected drug traffickers at Lagos airport in 2019

He further noted that the command so far rehabilitated and counseled 225 people doing drugs, adding that 16 drug-dependent persons were successfully rehabilitated including two medical students.

According to him, “Analysis of threat indicates that cannabis Sativa is the most prevalent drug commonly abused and trafficked by the people of Akwa Ibom.

“The prevalent group of people that abuse and deal in drugs are youths and the middle-aged.

The command worked hard to limit the supply and abuse of hard drugs and other psychoactive substances in the state”

Sokoto who noted that the command was faced with the challenge of logistics stressed that “It is regrettable to note that the Agency has only one operational Hilux vehicle to cover the 31 Local Government Areas of the state”

He appealed to the state governor to assist the command with operational Hilux vehicle to enable do more in its operations.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: