NDLEA charges apprentice with 1.1kg drug deal

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday preferred a drug-trafficking charge against a 42-year-old man, Aliyu Amao, at a Federal High Court Lagos.

The defendant, also an apprentice, is facing a charge of trafficking 1.1kg of Cannabis Sativa, popularly known as Hemp.

The charged is labeled FHC/L/15C/2020

The prosecution said that the defendant committed the offense on Sept. 9, 2019, and was arrested on a tip-off at a place called `Igi-Aje’ Joint in the Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos State.

He said that the defendant was caught while trading in narcotics, a restricted drug similar to Cocaine and Heroin LSD.

The narcotics are said to be listed in the NDLEA schedule as a banned substance.

The offense contravenes Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The charge, however, is yet to be assigned to any judge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offense of drug trafficking attracts a term of life imprisonment if found guilty.

vanguard

