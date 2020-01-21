Navy arrests gang of kidnappers, bandits, rustlers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of Nigerian Navy serving at the Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology (NNSAT), Kachi, Kaduna state have busted a kidnapping and armed robbery gang who have terrorized and kidnapped several citizens in Southern Kaduna, Benue and Niger states.

The dare-devil gangs are said to be responsible for the killing of many of their victims who were unable to pay ransom money while also raping many female victims.

In the operation, the Naval operatives rescued 28 kidnapped victims from kidnappers dens while arresting some of the suspected kidnappers and others who involve in crimes of cattle rustling and banditry in Kaduna State and environs.

The arrest of the kidnappers and rescue of the victims was confirmed by the Commandant of the Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Kachia, Rear Admiral Tanko Yakubu Pani who handed the suspects to the Department of State Security (DSS) in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral Pani said, “Following continuous surveillance for over 4 months of some dangerous criminal syndicates operating in Kachia and other parts of the State, we were able to conduct simultaneous surgical operations to effect their arrest in various locations through effective intelligence network in various locations within the State.

“Some of them were caught in isolated forests where they were hibernating, while others were caught in hotels and their houses.

“The arrested criminals include Abubakar Duguri alias Kure, Saleh Magaji alias Bodori, Idris Iliyasu, Auwal Yahyah, Monore Abu. Others are Mohammed Wakili, Tanimu Ibrahim alias Sambo, Abdullahi Adamu alias Yellow and Umar Alhassan.

“These criminals are responsible for various criminal activities such as kidnapping, armed banditry and cattle rustling in Kachia and other parts of the State. Various items were recovered from them which include weapons, motorbikes and military camouflage uniforms, amongst others, which they use for their operations.

“Some of the victims of the criminals who were unable to meet their demands were instantly killed while others were either maimed or injured.

“Also, some of the female victims were raped.”

Continuing Rear Admiral Pani said, “In line with the mandate of ‘Operation Yaki’, the Kaduna State Internal Security Operations, this morning, we are handing over the criminals to the Department of State Services for profiling and further investigation.

“We want to assure Nigerians that the Nigerian Navy will continue to do her best in collaboration with other security agencies to protect lives and properties of citizens of this nation.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: