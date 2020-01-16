Breaking News
Translate

National Sports Festival: Edo holds state championship, as Obaseki lights up torch

On 3:56 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Edo State, 2020 National Sports Festival, Godwin Obaseki
Vice-Chairman, Team Edo, Mrs. Anehita Emeya (right), handing over the Edo Sports Festival unity torch to Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House, Benin City, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has lit the unity torch for the state’s sporting championships with athletes drawn from the 18 local government areas of the state, ahead of the National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled for the first quarter of the year.

The unity torch was presented to the governor by Vice Chairman, Team Edo, Mrs. Anehita Emeya, at Government House in Benin City, on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Edo govt rallies parents to send pupils to school as academic activities pick up

After receiving the torch, Governor Obaseki said, “I have the unique pleasure to light up the Edo 2020 Sports Festival unity torch.”

The governor afterwards handed over the symbolic torch to the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Phillip Shaibu, who also passed the unity torch to the Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Godwin Dudu-Orumen. The Sports Commission Chairman passed the torch to athletes who will travel with it across the 18 LGAs of the state.

The Edo Sports Festival is expected to commence on February 10. The festival is organised to select athletes that will represent the state at the 2020 National Sports Festival, being hosted by the state.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!