The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has lit the unity torch for the state’s sporting championships with athletes drawn from the 18 local government areas of the state, ahead of the National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled for the first quarter of the year.

The unity torch was presented to the governor by Vice Chairman, Team Edo, Mrs. Anehita Emeya, at Government House in Benin City, on Wednesday.

After receiving the torch, Governor Obaseki said, “I have the unique pleasure to light up the Edo 2020 Sports Festival unity torch.”

The governor afterwards handed over the symbolic torch to the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Phillip Shaibu, who also passed the unity torch to the Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Godwin Dudu-Orumen. The Sports Commission Chairman passed the torch to athletes who will travel with it across the 18 LGAs of the state.

The Edo Sports Festival is expected to commence on February 10. The festival is organised to select athletes that will represent the state at the 2020 National Sports Festival, being hosted by the state.

