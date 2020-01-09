National Hospital discharges separated conjoined twins

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Hospital, Abuja on Thursday discharged the conjoined twins who were successfully separated after several surgeries.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Jaf Mommoh, said the twins were conjoined at the chest and abdomen.

The conjoined twins were referred from the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State, to the hospital on August 13, 2018.

Mommoh said the twins had been on admission at the hospital for more than 16 months for care and several diagnostic procedures for a detailed diagnosis in preparation for the surgery.

He said a programme has been put together to celebrate the team that carried out the surgery for their hard work.

Mommoh said the programme was also an avenue to raise fund for the parents to enable the twins to have a better life with healthy living.

He said the separation was more successful than the previous six the hospital had carried out.

READ ALSO: Experts separate conjoined twins after 13 hours of complex surgery

The CMD said the hospital management decided to fund the care and the entire processes leading to the major surgical procedure for the separation as “our corporate social responsibility.”

The chairman of the hospital Board, Mrs Partricia Etteh, said the hospital would continue to monitor the twins to ensure that they lived a healthy life.

She said the hospital would give the parents N200,000 for the upkeep of the babies and urged well-meaning Nigerians to assist the parents to properly cater for the twins.

The Head of the Medical team and Chief Consultant Paediatric Surgeon, Prof. Emmanuel Ameh, said the twins stayed for nine months and were properly monitored before the surgery was carried out.

Ameh said conjoined twins were very few in the world and not every surgeon had enough experience to separate them.

He said the operation lasted more than 12 hours and involved 78 medical personnel.

Ameh said the twins’ growth and development would be monitored by the hospital. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: