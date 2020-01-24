Nasarawa resident doctors condemn attack on member, suspend strike

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

The Nasarawa State branch of the Medical Association (NMA) Thursday condemned the incessant attack on its female member by the relations of a patient at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia.

This is even as they have threatened to resume its suspended strike occasioned by the recent attack on its female member by relation of a patient at Dalhatu Specialist hospital, Lafia.

State Chairman of NMA, Dr Bulus Peter who stated this while fielding questions from Newsmen in Lafia.

said NMA in the state suspended its three days warning strike over the attack in the interest of the public.

While urging members to resume duties on Friday, January 24.

Bulus explained that the warning strike by the resident doctors in DASH which started last Tuesday was to register their displeasure over attacks on their member in the line of duty by the relations of a patient on Monday night.

“Our female member who was known in the habit of assisting indigent patients was the one that was attacked for no reason.

“Why would anyone attack a doctor or any health worker who is doing everything possible all the time to save lives,” the Chairman asked.

He noted that there are process of seeking redress if anybody is not satisfied with their services and urged the public to seek better ways rather than resulting in attacking them.

The NMA chairman who said the association would follow the issue to its logical conclusion, however, commended the management of the hospital and the ministry of health for apprehending and prosecuting the culprit.

Contacting on the issue, Dr Hassan Ikrama, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital confirmed the attack and said that the culprit is already in police custody and had been charged to court.

The CMD while appealing to the doctors to suspend the strike as the management would follow the case to a logical conclusion said management of the hospital is already taken measures to restrict indiscriminate movement visits the hospital to forestall the reoccurrence of the ugly situation.

