Nasarawa Govt. to beef up security around unity schools

The Nasarawa State Government is to beef up security in unity schools in the state in order to protect students on exchange programme from other Northern States.

Hajiya Fatu Sabo, State Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, said this on Thursday in Lafia during farewell to 832 exchange students being transported to their various 18 northern states.

According to her, the decision became imperative in view of the current security challenges in the country.

She said that the government would equally beef up security in all other public schools to protect both staff and students against criminal elements.

“All the 832 exchange students from the 18 states going today were attached with escorts who would ensure that they arrive their respective states safely and hand them over to the government of those states,” Sabo said.

The Commissioner listed benefits of the programme to includes feeding, payment of external examinations such as West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and National Examinations Council (NECO).

The Commissioner also said that the government had already started mass renovation and construction of new classrooms and properties and training of teachers in order to reposition the sector.

The Commissioner, therefore, warned all teachers to desist from unethical conduct as anyone caught indulging in such acts would be sanctioned.

Vanguard Nigeria News

