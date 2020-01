NAF redeploys 36 AVMs, 40 Air C’MDRs in fresh shake up

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday announced the redeployment of 76 senior officers to other areas within the Force to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery.

The redeployed officers were 36 Air Vice Marshals and 40 Air Commodores including Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding and commandants of tri-service institutions.

NAF, in a statement issued by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the redeployment followed the recent promotion of some senior officers to the next higher ranks as well as the retirement of some senior officers.

He said: “Branch chiefs affected by the redeployment include AVM Oladayo Amao, the former Chief of Training and Operations, who has now been appointed as the Chief of Policy and Plans while AVM James Gwani, has been appointed as the new CTOP.

“Additionally, AVM Musibau Olatunji has been appointed as the new Chief of Aircraft Engineering, while AVM Mohammed Idris has been appointed as the Chief of Administration.

“Also redeployed are AVM Abubakar Liman, the erstwhile Commandant of the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Lagos State, who has now been appointed as Commandant Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna State.

“Also, AVM Kingsley Lar has been appointed as the Commandant of AFRC, Oshodi, Lagos State, while AVM Abdulganiyu Olabisi, the former AOC Logistics Command is now the Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna State.”

