MURDER: Why accused Enugu psychiatric staff can’t get bail –  Group

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- KINSMEN to Dr Mrs Maria Amadi, the murdered Head of Nursing Services at the Federal Nuropsycriatic Hospital Enugu have asked the accused persons in prison custody to stop dissipating energy seeking for bail.

According to a group of lawyer’s that are kinsmen to the murdered nurse, there is an established prima facie case against the three accused peesons who were colleagues of late Dr. Amadi at the hospital.

In a press briefing in Enugu on Friday, the National Chairman of Aku Diewa Lawyer’s Forum, Ochiagha Ozor expressed disappointment at the intrusion of Civil Society Groups in the matter.

The kinsmen also flayed the CSOs for dragging Enugu sate government in the matter it said was between the Commissioner of Police and the accused persons.

Ozor said “The ultimatum by the CSO to Enugu state government on this matter is ridiculous, pure blackmail and an attempt to truncate Justice.

“We reemphasize that the bail applications for the defendants were argued last year and refused by the trial court on the solid ground that there is prima facie case for the accused persons to answer.

“This matter is subjudice and as such, no person or group, including the CSOs are legally expected to make argument/comments regarding a matter already in court.

“The CSO comment is an attempt to intimidate the judiciary and it amounts to obstruction of Justice,” Ozor stated.

Vanguard

