MMA Customs records 125 seizures, nets N56bn

By Eguono Odjegba

THE Murtala Muhammed Airport, MMA, Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, decentralization of cargo clearing process may have aided its revenue collection system.

The command generated N56.4 billion last year as against N50.1 billion collected in 2018. The 2019 collection indicates N4.6 billion in excess of its annual target.

In addition the command recorded a total of 125 seizures for the period under review with total Duty Paid Value, DPV, of N1.12 billion.

In a statement made available to Vanguard Maritime Report, the Customs Area Controller, CAC, Comptroller Lena Oyema, said the seizures include assortment and brands of drones, telecommunication equipments such as walkie-talkie radios, military uniforms including armoured vests, frozen poultry, frozen livestock amongst others.

The statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Haruna Ephraim, also noted that its cargo documentation decentralization has helped in removing bottlenecks while entrenching trade facilitation and ease of doing business.

