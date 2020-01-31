Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Presidency yesterday lamented over what it described as mischievous twisting of President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments on the worsening security situation in the country.

The Presidency also advised the traditional media, and commentators on social media, to keep fidelity to the truth, and not concoct narratives to suit some sinister motives.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said that people should consider the interest of the country in whatever they are doing, adding that any attempt to deliberately misrepresent the President hurts not just the country, but the mischief-makers themselves, ultimately.

The statement read: “It has become compelling to react to a mischievous slant being given by both the traditional and social media to the comments of President Muhammadu Buhari on the security challenges in some parts of the country.

“On Monday, while hosting eminent and respected citizens of Niger State at State House, Abuja, Buhari had said:

“I was taken aback by what is happening in the North West and other parts of the country. During our campaigns, we knew about the Boko Haram. What is coming now is surprising. It is not ethnicity or religion, rather it is one evil plan against the country.

“We have to be harder on them. One of the responsibilities of government is to provide security. If we don’t secure the country, we will not be able to manage the economy properly.”

“The reportage of the statement above was slanted to mean that President Buhari said he was unaware of the security challenges in some parts of the country. Far from it, except to the mischievous mind. The President is fully aware and fully in charge of all that is going on.

“The statement by the President was clear enough, and these are the salient points:

” In 2015, we knew there was Boko Haram insurgency, particularly in the North-east, and we mentioned it in our campaigns. There are clear economic and cultural factors behind the clashes that sadly rocked many of our communities, be they the Fulani-Tiv or Fulani-Berom conflict, the Tiv versus Jukun and so on. By now, these conflicts are fairly under control.

“By 2019, banditry had surfaced in the North-West. It was surprising, as the area is almost homogeneous, made up of Hausa-Fulanis. The combatants are largely Muslim. This is what the President said he was surprised about.

” The point he made was that what is happening in the country is not about ethnicity or religion, it is plainly an evil plan against the nation.

” It is disingenuous that the earlier and later parts of the statement were downplayed, and the middle part misinterpreted to mean that President Buhari was unaware or surprised by the security situation in the country.”

Continuing, he said, “The traditional media, and commentators on social media, are encouraged to keep fidelity to the truth, and not concoct narratives to suit some sinister motives.

” It is all about our country, and deliberately misrepresenting the President hurts not just the country, but the mischief-makers themselves, ultimately.”

Vanguard

