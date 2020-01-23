Ministry of Agric decries poor execution of projects by contractors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Thursday, decried poor execution of projects by contractors in the agricultural sector with substandard materials.

This was contained in the opening speech of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Abdulkadri Mua’zu, during an interactive meeting with the 2019 Department of Rural Development Projects contractors.

Mua’zu pointed out that poor quality execution of projects by some contractors does not speak well of their attitude to the jobs they agreed to carry out as they engage unqualified personnel and compromise specifications.

He, therefore, tasked contractors on the quality execution of projects to meet the federal government’s diversification effort through the agricultural sector.

According to him, the aim of the interactive meeting is aimed at sensitizing contractors for the 2019 projects on the need to ensure value for money on all infrastructure contracts of the ministry.

Areas for discussion include strict adherence to quality and standard of project delivery; project supervision and monitoring; Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development responsibilities; contractors’ responsibilities; use of contingency fund; project activities implementation document; and community mobilization/ sensitization.

He said: “You will bear me witness on the poor quality of project executions being experienced in our previous works, goods and consultancy contracts emanating from the use of substandard materials, unqualified personnel, compromised specifications, among others.

“Contractors nowadays no longer pay strict adherence to quality and standard of project delivery, terms and conditions of contracts, timely submission of all necessary and required documents according to contract specifications and employment of the services of qualified and experienced personnel for proper contract execution.

“These and others are part of the issues we need to address in order for the good people of Nigeria to enjoy the dividends of democracy for the increased agricultural productivity and other economic activities in our rural communities.

“It is in view of this development, that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has organised this interactive forum to sensitise our esteemed contractors on the need to adhere strictly to set standards, quality of work delivery and to abide by the rules of the game.

“The all-round success of this meeting will not be complete without you our contractors letting the Ministry know your various concerns and challenges with the view to nipping them in the buds for successful 2019 contract delivery.”

He also urged participants to see the issues as a national assignment, “Permit at this juncture to implore you all to carry out this national assignment with high sense of purpose and responsibility in order to provide our rural communities with the required infrastructure facilities to improve their livelihoods.”

