Minimum Wage: Ogun, workers’ union making headway ― NLC

By James Ogunnaike

The controversy surrounding the implementation of the new minimum wage in Ogun State may soon be resolved considering the level reached during the last negotiation meeting between leadership of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress, the Joint Negotiation Council and government team.

Speaking with VANGUARD Correspondent in Abeokuta, the state Chairman of the NLC, Com. Emmanuel Bankole said the two parties made headway at the negotiation meeting on the implementation of minimum wage held on Thursday in Abeokuta.

According to him, they had a meeting today with the government team on the implementation of the new minimum wage and the consequential adjustments, and the meeting was very fruitful.

Bankole said, “At today’s meeting, we had a robust deliberation, though, there are few areas yet to be resolved. We have about three areas to be resolved”.

The meeting was adjourned to sometime next week for the parties to meet with their principal. By the time we meet next week, we hope that every issue would be resolved”, he added.

“With regards to negotiation on new minimum wage with Ogun State government, we have made some progress in the course of our negotiation, though the meeting was adjourned till next week for the parties to give feedback to their principals and we believe that by the time we meet next week, everything would be resolved”.

