Minimum wage: Kogi govt. constitutes committee for implementation

By Arogbonlo Israel

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello on Monday approved the appointments of 14 man committee on minimum wage implementation in the state.

This was made known in the press release signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Information and Communication Strategy, Kinsley Fanwo.

According to the statement, Secretary to the state government, Mrs Folashade Arike Ayoade is to head the committee while the Special Adviser to the governor on Information and Communication Strategy, Kinsley Fanwo will be the Secretary.

Members include; Head of Civil Service, Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Special Adviser to the governor on Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Special Adviser to the governor on Local, Government Chieftaincy Affairs, Kogi state Accountant General, Kogi state Audit General.

Local Government Auditor General, Chairman Joint Negotiating Committee, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Joint Negotiating Council also serve as the instituted committee.

