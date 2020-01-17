Breaking: Military allegedly invades Bayelsa community, as indigenes flee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

Indigenes of Bilabiri communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have fled the community following the alleged military invasion of the community on Friday morning.

The alleged invasion of the community is coming over two weeks after some military personnel were reportedly killed in the area.

It was gathered that the alleged military invasion began around 10 am Friday morning, with houses razed and properties destroyed while the indigenes have fled into the forest for their safety.

The Chairman of Bilabiri I Community, Mr Esau Darosha, in a Save our Souls (SOS) made available to Vanguard, has called on the government to intervene and prevail on the military to stop further destruction of the community and displacement of indigenes.

