Mechanic in court over alleged N740,000 theft

A 30-year-old mechanic, Emmanuel Kehinde, who allegedly conspired with a saleswoman and stole her employer’s N740,000, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who resides at 5, Kehinde St., Bamgbose Estate, Iyana Ilogbo, Ogun, is facing charges of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the mechanic committed the offences on Oct. 14, 2019, at Block 4, Flat B, Palm View Estate, Oko Oba, Agege, Lagos.

Odugbo alleged that the defendant and a saleswoman conspired to steal N740,000 from her employer, Mr Akinwumi Akinola.

“The saleswoman confessed to have carried out the act with the help of the defendant,” the prosecutor told the court.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S.K. Matepo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case until Jan. 20 for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

