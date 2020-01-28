Many terrorists killed, more ISWAP command staging posts destroyed

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Fighter aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, have destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, staging area at Gashigar and taken out the terrorists’ hideouts at Tumbun Rego on the fringes of Lake Chad and at Bula Bello near the Sambisa Forest all in Borno State, killing many terrorists in the strikes.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director, NAF Public Relations and Information made the disclosure, yesterday, stating, “This was achieved in air strikes conducted by the Air Task Force, ATF, of Operation Lafiya Dole on January 24 and 25, 2020, on the heels of credible intelligence reports.

“The attack on Gashigar was executed on January 25, 2020 after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, ISR, missions indicated that the location, with its defensive parapets and underground tunnels, was being used by the ISWAP elements as a staging area, where some of their leaders and fighters meet to plan and launch attacks.

READ ALSO:

“Accordingly, the ATF detailed its fighter aircraft to attack the identified location, destroying the structures, killing several terrorists in the process.

“Similarly, fighter jets were dispatched to attack Tumbun Rego and Bula Bello on January 24, 2020, after ISR aircraft detected significant activities in the two settlements.

“The attack aircraft effectively engaged the targeted locations equally destroying terrorist assets and neutralizing several of their combatants.”

Kindly Share This Story: