Man electrocuted while attempting to vandalise transformer

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command on Wednesday disclosed that it arrested one Ojo Ibrahim while trying to steal some electrical appliances in a transformer.

The man, it was gathered was in the thick of his operation when power was restored to the transformer.

He was said to have committed the alleged offence at about 11 am on Thursday at Araromi Street, Ijebu-Ijesa in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo disclosed that the man was arrested based on a tip-off by some resident in the community.

He added that he was detained at the State Criminal Investigation Bureau (SCIB), which was investigating the matter.

According to the Commissioner, the suspect’s pliers with a pair of slippers were recovered from the scene after he was electrocuted.

The suspect sustained serious burns when power was suddenly restored to the transformer.

Johnson urged members of the public to steer clear vandalising public utilities in the interest of the populace.

He also warned that Police would not hesitate to deal with anyone found wanting in such act, adding that the suspect has confessed to the crime.

“Though the suspect has confessed to the crime, police are still investigating the matter with a view to finding out if there are other collaborators with him.

We will always use any criminal caught in the act to serve as a deterrent to other”, he said.

