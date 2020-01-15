Make Nigeria unity your priority, Group tell Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

In the spirit of promoting patriotism, a Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, group, under the umbrella of ‘The Bulboe Family’ has called on the nation’s citizenry to put on the garment of love to the Nigeria’s unity.

The group who filed out in huge numbers, yesterday, in a campaign admonishing the citizens of Nigeria to show love to the nation.

While commenting on the need for the campaign, Mr. Rex Osabohien, who led the team, stated that the Campaign was geared towards promoting patriotism and Love for Nigeria.

Osabohien said: “Our Non-Governmental Organization the Bulboe Family has been organizing a campaign to promote patriotic love among Nigerians through a public display of theatre, drama and cultural performances.

“The Nigeria show love campaign was initiated in Abuja on the 1st January, 2020. It is designed to promote patriotism and love amongst the people of this great nation. We live in the present time in Nigeria where our political and cultural sentiment has overshadowed our national identity which has led the country on a brink of near anarchy and religious prejudice.

“We believe in a society that will place Nigeria first in everything they do and we hope to reassure the national identity through this campaign and to unite us as a nation to withstand any threats that we are faced with currently. We equally hope to use the medium to encourage a well sustainable development in Nigeria.”

