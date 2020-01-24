Livescore of serie A matches

Kindly Share This Story:

Half of the tournament distance of the Italian Serie A has already passed, which means that it is time to take intermediate results. You can follow them in the livescore section on the website of sports statistics.

The real discovery of the current season is the Roman Lazio. Last year, the team won the Italian Cup but finished closer to the middle of the standings of the championship. Despite the fact that in summer the club didn’t make high-profile transfers, its state improved significantly.

Even though, Lazio started the season at level average, combining both victories and misfires in matches against not the strongest opponents. The turning point was mid-autumn. It was then that the Eagles began to beat one opponent after another.

The result of the winning series, which lasted more than 10 games, was a confident third place in the standings according to the results of the first round.

Moreover, the gap between Inter and Juventus is not so big. If it were not for the strength of direct competitors, the Eagles could well compete for gold medals. As for now, although they still have the chances of winning the title, the question remains if the players of Simone Inzaghi be able to give an equally impressive second half.

Now the team has managed to gain a foothold in the top three and, most importantly, break away from direct competitors for places in the Champions League zone. In terms of the struggle for a ‘ticket’ to the Champions League for the next season, Lazio should feel quite comfortable and confident. With their livescores available on the site of sports statistics, you can continue to monitor the success of the club.

Such achievements of the Eagles were not only the result of the failure of many teams during the current season but also a number of other factors, among which we’d highlight:

Good teamwork. Thanks to this, the club almost doesn’t make mistakes on the field, which is the key to a successful result. Individual mastery of its leaders. Here, first of all, it is worth highlighting Ciro Immobile, who, after the first half of the tournament, leads the scorers’ competition and has already managed to score more than 20 goals per season. The experience of the coach who has been working with the team for several years.

All these factors helped Lazio make a qualitative leap forward. If the team doesn’t slow down in the second half of the season, then it will be guaranteed a place in the Champions League zone. This will be a great success for the club, which doesn’t have such financial capabilities as a number of other teams in Italian football.

