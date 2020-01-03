Liverpool boss Klopp rants about fixtures, injuries, TV

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp bemoaned the fixture schedule, which has led to more injuries, and insists “we have to talk” as the players demand more “respect”.

Naby Keita was the latest Liverpool player to pick up an injury, as he was ruled out in the warm up of the Reds’ 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Thursday.

The German boss hinted he may be forced to rotate for their FA Cup tie with Everton on Sunday, but insists that the decision does not stem from a lack of respect for the competition.

Klopp said: “There is the threat of potential replay, which is incredible. A journalist asked me about the festive period being over, what is over? Whatever happens Sunday, people already told me I haven’t respected the cup. It is not true. First job is to respect the players. No1 job

“I see them all the time and I have to make a decision. The federations around that they try to make it more tricky. Every year, the managers speak and teams (Newcastle) lose four players in one game, should not happen.

“I told UEFA all I had to say personally. I told FIFA sometimes in interview there because I don’t know anybody there really. I don’t think that the Premier League or the FA are in any doubt about my opinion. It’s not because of me because I think somebody has to speak for the players. It’s not for one second about me.

“I enjoy each game but there are things to improve. If you change things, do you kill tradition?

“The boys last night ran 13km to win a PL game, I can’t ask them to run 11 just to save energy for the next game. The solution is bring all these people together and TV. It’s about quality, not quantity. We throw football at the people.

“How many games on Boxing Day? If someone watches them all that is not good for their relationship! Try to think one time about the players because without them, it doesn’t work as well. We have to make sure the clubs care. Real football people aren’t involved in talks.

“There is a solution possible and nobody will miss out on football. We love this game but have to make sure we all come through and best team wins, not the most lucky with injuries. We have to talk. It doesn’t sound so complicated. That is how life works. Let’s talk.”

