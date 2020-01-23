Let a woman replace Moghalu in APC NEC — Ilo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—A female member of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mrs. Constance Iloh, has protested what she described as the under representation of women in the party’s National Executive Council, NEC, calling for the replacement of the former national auditor of the party, Chief George Moghalu, with a woman.

Moghalu, who was the national auditor of the party was recently appointed Director-General of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, by President Muhammadu Buhari, thereby leaving the position in the party vacant.

Iloh, who had contested election in Lagos and Anambra States, said it was unacceptable that the only female in the NEC of the party was the National Women’s Leader, which, she argued, is a position statutorily reserved for women.

She said: “It is not fair to women in our party that only one woman is a member of the NEC, and that one woman holds a position that is statutorily reserved for women, which is the national woman leader.

“Now that there is a vacancy in the NEC with the former national auditor of the party taking up an appointment, women should be considered as a replacement for him,” she said.

Iloh described herself as eminently qualified to occupy the position of national auditor, having been a consistent member of the party.

“I have been a consistent member of APC. I have sacrificed more than anyone else in the party, including stepping down for other aspirants on a number of occasions on the order of the leadership of the party.”

“During the last National Congress, I had interest in the same position (National Auditor), and I obtained the form which was free for women, but I stepped down for my boss (George Muoghalu) who wanted a second term for the same position.

“I did not only step down, I joined and campaigned vigorously for him and he won. Now that he has left, I think a woman should replace him in that position for gender balance at the NEC, and I think I am the right person, being from the same state with him, and many more. I believe I will be a great asset to the APC if elected.” she said.

