By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Despite the stress of acquiring education in rural communities in Plateau State due to poverty, absence of lack basic amenities among other things, many families, knowing the importance of education is still struggling to ensure their children acquire basic education.

The school children, many of who trek several kilometres to attend schools in nearby communities sometimes get discouraged when basic school needs like tuition fees, textbooks, writing materials, school uniforms among other things are not met.

To alleviate the suffering of school children in his constituency, encourage rural farmers in their trade and facilitate the movement of the physically challenged people, the Member representing Mangu/Bokkos federal constituency in the National Assembly, Engr. Solomon Maren during the week granted N2million scholarship and distribute 4,000 textbooks students in his constituency.

200 indigent students from different tertiary institutions from the two local government areas which make the constituency got N10, 000 each from the package while 4,000 Mathematics and English textbooks were distributed to students in public Secondary Schools in the constituency.

The lawmaker who equally donated 30 motorcycles to traditional rulers, 60 wheelchairs to physically challenged constituents, 150 water pump machines and 300 bags of fertilizer to farmers urged the people to maintain peace in the constituency and see the token as his commitments towards ensuring they get the value for their votes.

Before this gesture, Maren had previously trained and equipped 500 women and youths in entrepreneurial skills and facilitated the construction or three classroom blocks in schools in Panyam, Konbun, Mangun, Jipal, Mom, Langur, Mbar, Mangur, Maiduna, Butura and Langai villages.

Addressing his constituents, he said, “This is time to serve the people, time to unite and join forces together for the development of our constituency irrespective of our political, religious or cultural divide”.

While soliciting prayers; support and encouragement, he added, “I wish to call for unity of purpose and to encourage peace among all. We must accommodate one another, and eradicate any act capable of setting us against ourselves. We can only stand when we are united, and we can only prosper when we learn to live in peace.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Mangu Traditional Council, the Mishkaham Mwaghavul (Tradition Chief of Mwaghavul tribe) Da Nelson Bakfur however appealed for more interventions especially with youth employment, which Maren assured was already top priority.

The donations separately launched in Mangu and Bokkos towns, Maren’s counterpart, Simon Karu from Gombe State who represents Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency said demonstrate “strong concern for education.”

