Lawmaker condemns Plateau attack, appeals for calm

Mr. Solomon Maren, member representing Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency of Plateau, has condemned the killing of 12 persons by suspected herdsmen at Kulben village of Kumbun District of Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

Maren, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Isah Abdullahi, issued on Thursday in Jos, described the attack as “evil, barbaric and unfortunate”.

He assured that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

“My heart is torn to shreds and I deeply feel the pain of these poor families.

“We will do everything humanly possible to ensure that any person or group of persons found culpable in this attack is decisively dealt with.

“They will not be allowed to go unpunished. They shall face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

The lawmaker said that he would work with all key stakeholders to ensure the security of the lives and property of the people of Mangu/Bokkos constituency.

He, however, called for calm, urging residents of the community to be law-abiding and security conscious.

