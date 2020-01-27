Lassa fever hits Osun, OAUTHC admits patient

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Despite efforts by the Osun state government to curtail the deadly Lassa fever, there is an indication that the disease has spread to the state.

Investigation gathered revealed that a patient was admitted to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife during the weekend.

It was also gathered that a patient suspected to be infected with the deadly virus was admitted to Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa last week.

A source closed to the Wesley Guild Hospital disclosed that the symptoms showed by the patients indicated that it was Lassa fever.

The source added that experts have been working round the clock to curtail the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu neither deny nor confirm the incident but said journalists would be appropriately briefed Monday morning.

Similarly, a source at the OAUTHC told Vanguard that there is protocol in the reportage of breakout of viral disease, especially such a Lassa fever, hence, the restrictions on confirming the outbreak by the management.

The source added that the appropriate authority had been briefed and it would, in turn, make it public when the is eventually established.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

